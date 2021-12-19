Delhi: Truck falls over an auto, kills four near IG Stadium

NEW DELHI: Four people were killed after a container-truck overturned and fell on their auto-rickshaw near the Indira Gandhi Arena IG Stadium in central Delhi on Saturday, December 18, 2021, police said. The bodies have been retrieved from the mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw. Two of the deceased have been identified as Surrender Kumar Yadav, a resident of Shastri Park, and his nephew Jai Kishore, police said.

Mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw

post accident | Shekhar yadav

The identity of the others is being ascertained, they said, adding that the truck’s driver and his helper fled the spot after the accident, which was reported by a police patrol team around 6:50 am. The big truck overturned on the Ring Road in front of Gate-16 of the stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

People were deployed to cut through the mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw to recover the bodies which were then sent to the Lok Nayak Hospital, she added. During inquiry, the owner of the truck Jitender, told police that the vehicle was loaded with rice and it was going from Sonipat to the Tughlakabad depot, the DCP said, adding that it was over 35 tonnes. Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, police said.

Bodies in Lok Nayak

