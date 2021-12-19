STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP+Yogi= UPyogi (beneficial), PM’s new phrase in CM praise

The PM claimed that the Ganga Expressway would bring infinite opportunities for everyone including the youth and farmers.

Modi and Yogi at the stone laying ceremony in UP’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

Modi and Yogi at the stone laying ceremony in UP’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Heaping praises on UP CM Yogi Adityanath and coining yet another phrase: “UP plus Yogi, bahut hai upyogi” (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the focus of BJP poll campaign to western UP. Modi was in Shahjahanpur on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ganga Expressway Project.  

The 594-km long Ganga Expressway aims to link Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in eastern UP.
Lauding CM Yogi for “eliminating” mafias, Modi said that poor law and order had triggered an exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but during the past 4.5 years bulldozers had razed unauthorised properties of mafias, causing pain to their ‘patrons’. 

The PM claimed that the Ganga Expressway would bring infinite opportunities for everyone including the youth and farmers. “This six-lane expressway, which will be built at the cost of over Rs 36,200 crore,” the prime minister said.

“As this expressway will provide high-speed connectivity from NCR through western UP to Prayagraj in UP east, I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, the dozen districts it will connect,” he added.

