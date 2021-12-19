Will win in 2023 as well, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot as government completes 3 years

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Surviving several storms, the Congress government in Rajasthan has completed three years in power. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that a lot of good work has been done and his government will “easily return to power” in the next election in 2023 as “there is no anti-incumbency”, the opposition BJP charged it with “doing nothing on the ground except making false promises and wasting time and public funds”.

Political observers said the government seemed far more stable than in the first two years. Last year, Gehlot was in trouble when PCC chief and deputy CM Sachin Pilot camped in Delhi along with 18 MLAs. But the CM saved his government by ensuring the support of over a 100 MLAs who even lived in hotels for over a month. Pilot lost the posts of state party president and deputy CM. In the recent cabinet expansion, only 5 of his supporters got a place, due to which Gehlot’s hold on the government is now becoming stronger.

Marking third anniversary of his government, Gehlot on Saturday inaugurated a special exhibition ‘Aapka Vishwas Hamara Prayas’ at Jaipur’s Jawahar Kala Kendra in which the achievements of his government were showcased.

Gehlot claimed his government did a “wonderful job in critical circumstances”. “Due to Corona, the government’s revenue has come down by 70%. Despite this, I am happy that our government has also done a good job on the development front with excellent corona management,” the CM asserted. Notably, as many as 8,959 people in the state lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Gulabchand Kataria, said the Gehlot government has cheated people and not fulfilled any of its major promises.