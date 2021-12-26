Amit Shah opens Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park, takes ‘development’ dig at AAP

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurating the ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ in the national capital and took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the massive advertising of its various schemes, saying city residents have come to realise who actually does development work and who only does lip service.

Shah spoke at the inauguration of the park in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh that has been developed by the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) from scrap material. The park has 22 replicas of major monuments from across the country created a group of artists.

While appreciating the work done by three municipal corporations, Shah said that it is because of the civic bodies that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to carry out various welfare schemes in the city.

Shah also criticised the Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not releasing funds to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore, which were due to the municipal corporations under different heads. “The civic bodies have carried out various welfare programmes in the city despite undergoing a financial crunch. Had the Kejriwal led- Delhi government released the Rs 13,000 crore outstanding dues to the three municipal corporations, they would have been able to do much more development work for citizens.”

Reacting to allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a statement where it attacked the BJP-ruled municipal corporations to be the most “corrupt” civic bodies across the world. “Conerning the advertisement costs, Mr Amit Shah should go around Delhi once and see how every nook and corner of the city has been hijacked by hoardings of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath (citing the recent UP election ads),” it said.