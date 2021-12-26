Baby-trafficking ring busted, six women held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested six women members of a gang for allegedly trafficking in infants, officials said on Saturday.

The gang, involved in trafficking of over 50 infants, used to procure them from the parents belonging to poor financial background by offering them money and further sold the babies to childless couples for a hefty amount, police said.

On December 17, police were tipped off that the gang members would come near Shamshan Ghat in Gandhi Nagar, to sell an infant.

A raid was conducted and three women, having seven to eight months old boy with them, were apprehended from the spot. Three more members were arrested the next day and one baby girl was rescued, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.