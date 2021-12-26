STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP looting PF payouts of civic employees: AAP

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP first gulped down Rs 1,232 crore after trifurcation of municipal corporation and now it is trying to eat up another Rs 1,197 crore.

Published: 26th December 2021

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that BJP is set to loot Rs 1,197 crore of the general provident fund payouts of municipal corporation employees.

He claimed that the BJP first gulped down Rs 1,232 crore after trifurcation of municipal corporation and now it is trying to eat up another Rs 1,197 crore. “BJP leaders are going to divide Rs 1,197 crore among all three corporations, North is getting Rs 522 crore, South is getting Rs 410 crore and East is getting Rs 212 crore,” he said, and added that BJP’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta must answer who will give all this money that disappeared from the GPF accounts.

The AAP leader continued, “Today these leaders have stooped lower than ever. The BJP leaders of all the three municipal corporations have hatched a plan to rob GPF allocations that were collected before the trifurcation. They were since long trying to strike a deal over these allocations. 

“To pay salaries to the employees, either they stand in front of the Delhi government with a bowl or either stand with a bowl in the court. The salary of the employees will now be given with the FD of the GPF and the rest of the revenue money will go into the pockets of the leaders.” 

