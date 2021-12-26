STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat No 1 in Centre’s Good Governance Index

The index, which divides the states into four separate groups, has Uttar Pradesh at fifth position in Group B, which is led by Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 26th December 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa are the top three states in the Good Governance Index issued by the Centre. Delhi topped the list of UTs. Gujarat clocked an over 12% increase and Goa registered a nearly 25% rise over the indicators recorded by these states in the last index issued in 2019. 

The index, which divides the states into four separate groups, has Uttar Pradesh at fifth position in Group B, which is led by Madhya Pradesh. UP showed an incremental growth of nearly 9% over its 2019 performance and secured the top position in the commerce and industry sector — one of the 10 sectors of good governance covered by the index. According to the report, the state has also shown improvement in social welfare & development and judicial & public security sectors, as well as in citizen-centric governance parameters.

Jharkhand showed an incremental growth of 12.6% over its 2019 performance. The state performed strongly in seven of the 10 sectors. Showing an incremental growth of 1.7% over 2019, Rajasthan topped Group B in judiciary & public security, environment and citizen-centric governance.

Topping the list of UTs, Delhi registered a 14% increase over its 2019 indicators, with strong performance in agriculture & allied Sectors, commerce & industry, public infrastructure & utilities and social welfare & development.

The report said 20 states improved their composite scores since 2019. The sector-wise scores indicate a state/UT’s performance in that sector. The 2021 framework covered 10 sectors and 58 indicators. The sectors include agriculture & allied sectors, commerce & industries and human resource development.

Top 5 in each group

Group A: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, 
Haryana, Kerala
Group B: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh
Northeast and hill states: Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Sikkim
UTs: Delhi, Puducherry, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, A&N Islands

