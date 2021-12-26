India has over 7 lakh hospital beds to tackle Omicron

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: India has earmarked over seven lakh hospital beds and a boosted oxygen supply in preparation for a surge in infection as the Omicron threat looms. But most health administrators and public health specialists believe that the need for hospital beds during an impending third wave may be lesser as compared to the Delta wave.

On Friday, officials said the country has an inventory of 7.2 lakh hospital beds and is better prepared for the supply of medical oxygen. They also claimed an inventory of 4.94 lakh oxygen-supported beds, 64,000 paediatric beds, 1.39 lakh ICU beds and 24,000 paediatric ICU beds. Senior health administrators added that as part of the Centre’s emergency Covid-19 relief package funds, hospital resources will also be augmented through an additional 96,000 oxygen beds, 20,000 ICU beds, and 9,500 paediatric beds.

Many experts and public health specialists watching the situation fuelled by the Omicron variant in the UK and other countries, however, are hopeful that compared to the Delta wave, there may be lesser strain on healthcare infrastructure.

“What seems almost certain is that there is going to be a surge in cases, but it is also likely that most cases will be mild and may need only symptomatic treatment at home,” said epidemiologist DCS Reddy, who is also a member of the ICMR’s advisory group on Covid-19 epidemiology and surveillance. A large number of patients may still need hospitalisation, said Reddy, but the number will probably be within manageable limits.

His views are supported by the findings of a study released in the UK, which said Omicron cases appear to be milder, with a 20%-25% reduced chance of a hospital visit. This analysis showed evidence of “a moderate reduction” in the risk of hospitalisation associated with Omicron compared with Delta, but scientists also warned that this may be offset by the reduced efficacy of vaccines against Omicron. “Given the high transmissibility of Omicron, there remains the potential for health services facing increasing demand if Omicron cases continue to grow at the rate that it has been,” one of the scientists associated with the study said.

Back in India, some public health experts warned about decisions that may not actually help the containment measures. “Public health responses in several states appear to be knee jerk and not based on evidence. Several states have announced night curfews. Now, how would this help in reducing the transmission of an airborne virus?” asked Oommen John of George Institute of Global Health.