Jai Shri Ram chant in Delhi church on Christmas eve

The video of the Gurugram church episode went viral on social media on Saturday.

Published: 26th December 2021

People offer prayers during Christmas morning mass at Catholic Church. (Representational Image | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

CHANDIGARH: A group of right-wing activists allegedly barged into the premises of a church in Pataudi near Gurugram on the eve of Christmas and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ 
The latest incident comes soon after another incident where offering namaz in certain open spaces in Gurugram kicked up a controversy over the last few months.

At a church in Pataudi, a group of Christians had gathered for Christmas Eve prayers and carols on late Friday evening. A group of men gate crashed the church shouting slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ They also allegedly pushed the choir down the stage, took the mike, and made people chant slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram.’ 

However, police officials claimed that they had not received any complaint in this regard. Station House Officer of Pataudi Amit Kumar said, “We have not received any complaint about the alleged incident so far.”

The video of the Gurugram church episode went viral on social media on Saturday. A local pastor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that when the right wing activists entered the church, there were women and children inside. “This is an infringement of our right to pray and religion and day-by-day this kind of nuisance is increasing,’’ he said. 

