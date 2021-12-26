STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JD-U announces tie-up with BJP in UP, submits wishlist of seats

Insiders said the JD-U has proposed to contest at least two dozen seats which have sizable population of ‘Kurmi’ community.

Published: 26th December 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

RCP singh

JDU national president and minister RCP Singh (R) with Bihar CM CM Nitish Kumar. (File photo | PTI)

PATNA: Putting an end to speculations, Janata Dal United (JD-U) has decided to contest the upcoming UP election in alliance with its ally BJP. Announcing the decision, JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said the party has already submitted a list of preferred seats to the state president of BJP. Singh, however, did not disclose the number of seats the party has proposed to fight in the election. “At this stage I can only say the BJP has agreed to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with the JD-U. The JD-U has authorised union minister and party leader RCP Singh to talk to the BJP leadership over seat-sharing formula,” the Munger MP said, adding that the BJP’s response was awaited.

Hours after the announcement, RCP Singh held a meeting with senior functionaries of the party at his residence in Patna. He said it was a routine meeting with workers of the party and there was nothing special about it. Insiders said the JD-U has proposed to contest at least two dozen seats which have sizable population of ‘Kurmi’ community. The likely poll pact with the JD-U has brought much relief to the Bihar BJP leadership. However, the decision of two other allies —Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)— is still a matter of concern for the saffron party. While VIP supremo Madan Sahani said he would contest the election solo if an amicable agreement was not reached with the BJP, HAM’s chief and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi is too eager to fight the election on its own. 

