Kia Carens: Recreational drive

The Kia Carens is a large 6/7-seater that boasts of being a unique product as it combines the best of both worlds—the look of an SUV with the functionality and space of an MPV.

Design

The Kia Carens carries futuristic and edgy design. Based on Kia’s latest design philosophy of Opposites United, the Carens has a bold SUV stance, with sharp lines and an air of sophistication. Up front you get these unique Star Map inspired DRLs, a nice chrome garnish on the lower bumper and a straight roof line to allow for maximum space within the cabin.

Interior

The cabin of the Kia Carens is finished with a nice premium touch. You get a large infotainment display, digital instrument cluster, a sense of space in each row and numerous creature comforts. Kia will be offering the Carens in both six and seven seat configurations and thanks to it having the longest wheelbase in its class, the space on board is touted to be class leading.

Safety

The big focus area for Kia has always been on safety and with the Carens they are taking that up a notch. The highlight being the fact that it will come with 6 airbags as standard across all variants! The Carens will also benefit from Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Highline TPMS and All Wheel Disc Brakes.

Powertrain options

While Kia has been tight-lipped about the engines that the Carens will get, what we do know is that it will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT unit. Both engines are touted to be efficient and will suit the robust personality of the Carens.

