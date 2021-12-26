Yogi government’s massive tech drive begins, to cover 1 crore youth

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: Giving a push to Digital India campaign and to link the youth of Uttar Pradesh with it, the UP government on Saturday launched a massive drive to distribute tablet and smart phones free of cost to one crore students of undergraduate and post graduate courses in the state.

While greeting the recipients for becoming part of technology-driven way of life and exhorting the youth to contribute to nation-building and making Uttar Pradesh top the list of developed states, CM Yogi Adityanath said the real worth of technology was realised during the pandemic.

“The importance of technology was felt during the pandemic. Children did not have the facility for pursuing online education and attend classes in dearth of means. It was then that we decided to connect at least one crore youth of the state with technology by distributing tablet and smartphones,” he said.

In all, 40,000 tablets and 60,000 smart phones were distributed among the youth on Saturday. While addressing a huge gathering at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the CM laced his speech with narratives suiting to the atmosphere of Assembly elections next year. He also claimed the rate of unemployment had come down from 18 per cent in 2017 to 4 per cent in 2021 in the state.