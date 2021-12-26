STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Yogi government’s massive tech drive begins, to cover 1 crore youth

In all, 40,000 tablets and 60,000 smart phones were distributed among the youth on Saturday. 

Published: 26th December 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gives away a tablet to a student during a programme at Atal Bihari stadium in Lucknow on Saturday | PTI

LUCKNOW: Giving a push to Digital India campaign and to link the youth of Uttar Pradesh with it, the UP government on Saturday launched a massive drive to distribute tablet and smart phones free of cost to one crore students of undergraduate and post graduate courses in the state.

While greeting the recipients for becoming part of technology-driven way of life and exhorting the youth to contribute to nation-building and making Uttar Pradesh top the list of developed states, CM Yogi Adityanath said the real worth of technology was realised during the pandemic.

“The importance of technology was felt during the pandemic. Children did not have the facility for pursuing online education and attend classes in dearth of means. It was then that we decided to connect at least one crore youth of the state with technology by distributing tablet and smartphones,” he said.

In all, 40,000 tablets and 60,000 smart phones were distributed among the youth on Saturday. While addressing a huge gathering at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the CM laced his speech with narratives suiting to the atmosphere of Assembly elections next year. He also claimed the rate of unemployment had come down from 18 per cent in 2017 to 4 per cent in 2021 in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Digital India UP smartphone tablets
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp