STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Orphans reborn in labourer’s empty nest

After remaining childless for 12 years, a couple with limited means of earning has adopted six abandoned children and taken them to a better life, reports Namita Bajpai 

Published: 07th February 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Preetam Sharma was 36 years old and Satisho, a couple of years younger than him, when they adopted their first child 22 years ago | EXPRESS

Preetam Sharma was 36 years old and Satisho, a couple of years younger than him, when they adopted their first child 22 years ago | EXPRESS

UTTAR PRADESH: Life had turned “meaningless” for Preetam Sharma and his wife Satisho: they were childless 12 years after their marriage. From doctors to exorcists and temples to mazars, the couple tried everything. In 1998, they were shown the way to happiness at their home in Rampur Bakli village of Bijnor. They adopted an abandoned child. Since then they have adopted six kids, five of them girls. A labourer, Preetam makes a meager `7,000 a month. But he is determined to get the best education and a decent living for his children who have brought happiness to his empty nest.

Preetam was 36 years old and Satisho, a couple of years younger than him, when they adopted their first child 22 years ago. They had found an abandoned girl at his sister’s farm in Meerut district. People became aware of the couple’s love for kids in nearby villages. Two years after they found the first baby girl, they found yet another, this time outside their home. The couple took her in their arms: she became their second child. In 2003, Preetam’s nephew and his wife died in a road accident, leaving their daughter behind. The couple adopted her, too.

Preetam Sharma was 36 years old and Satisho, a couple
of years younger than him, when they adopted their
first child 22 years ago | EXPRESS

At that time, as Preetam said, he was working as a daily wager at a brick kiln earning `50 per day. However, he took an extra job of selling bread to support his expanding family. In 2006, while selling bread near Bijnor railway station, he found a newborn girl in a heap of garbage near a well. Preetam rushed to rescue the child from the heap, comforted her and brought her home. The story continued and in 2009, the couple found a visually impaired baby boy lying by a pond near their house. In 2014, a relative of the couple brought them an infant girl who was found abandoned in an agricultural field. Preetam has raised all the children as his own, on his own.

However, after finding each one of them, he says, he gave ads in local newspapers, but nobody ever came to claim the babies. “These little kind souls found their way to me to accord me motherhood no matter whether they are from my womb or someone else’s,” says Satisho, a proud mother of six. As the family expanded, Preetam continued to toil by taking up jobs wherever he could to support the children and ensure that they got education.

“I used to sell bread, then took up a job in a sugar mill in my area at a remuneration of `3,000 per month and it was later raised to `7,000 per month, but that is still not enough,” says Preetam Sharma. Preetam has got his children admitted to a private school which has supported him by waiving the fee of his children. “I pay for their books and uniform,” he says. Preetam says he would marry off two of his daughters after the completion of their diploma in computer application. His elder daughter was married to an LIC employee in Bijnor in 2017. The second one is now married to a Chandigarh-based engineer. The third one is in Class XI, fourth in Class IX and their only son is in Class VI.

The youngest daughter is in kindergarten. The local community, too, has come out to support them in different ways. While a Bengaluru- based NGO helped the couple with `80,000 so that they could build a dwelling of their own, a local doctor, Dr Deepak Gaur, helped him with `2,000 to procure a goat for milk to feed the children. Later, one of his daughters, who used to get epileptic seizures, was treated by Dr Vipin Mohan Vashistha, a paediatrician, for free.

Similarly, an ophthalmologist Dr Sanjeev Rana operated on his son helping him regain his sight. Even during the lockdown when life had taken a sudden difficult turn, local residents helped him with groceries and vegetables. Preetam and Satisho enjoy a unique chemistry: When Preetam was busy making both ends meet, Satisho cut fodder for the cow and goat and took care of the children. They say if they were to find an abandoned child even today, they would not hesitate to adopt it too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orphans
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp