Orphans reborn in labourer’s empty nest

UTTAR PRADESH: Life had turned “meaningless” for Preetam Sharma and his wife Satisho: they were childless 12 years after their marriage. From doctors to exorcists and temples to mazars, the couple tried everything. In 1998, they were shown the way to happiness at their home in Rampur Bakli village of Bijnor. They adopted an abandoned child. Since then they have adopted six kids, five of them girls. A labourer, Preetam makes a meager `7,000 a month. But he is determined to get the best education and a decent living for his children who have brought happiness to his empty nest.

Preetam was 36 years old and Satisho, a couple of years younger than him, when they adopted their first child 22 years ago. They had found an abandoned girl at his sister’s farm in Meerut district. People became aware of the couple’s love for kids in nearby villages. Two years after they found the first baby girl, they found yet another, this time outside their home. The couple took her in their arms: she became their second child. In 2003, Preetam’s nephew and his wife died in a road accident, leaving their daughter behind. The couple adopted her, too.

At that time, as Preetam said, he was working as a daily wager at a brick kiln earning `50 per day. However, he took an extra job of selling bread to support his expanding family. In 2006, while selling bread near Bijnor railway station, he found a newborn girl in a heap of garbage near a well. Preetam rushed to rescue the child from the heap, comforted her and brought her home. The story continued and in 2009, the couple found a visually impaired baby boy lying by a pond near their house. In 2014, a relative of the couple brought them an infant girl who was found abandoned in an agricultural field. Preetam has raised all the children as his own, on his own.

However, after finding each one of them, he says, he gave ads in local newspapers, but nobody ever came to claim the babies. “These little kind souls found their way to me to accord me motherhood no matter whether they are from my womb or someone else’s,” says Satisho, a proud mother of six. As the family expanded, Preetam continued to toil by taking up jobs wherever he could to support the children and ensure that they got education.

“I used to sell bread, then took up a job in a sugar mill in my area at a remuneration of `3,000 per month and it was later raised to `7,000 per month, but that is still not enough,” says Preetam Sharma. Preetam has got his children admitted to a private school which has supported him by waiving the fee of his children. “I pay for their books and uniform,” he says. Preetam says he would marry off two of his daughters after the completion of their diploma in computer application. His elder daughter was married to an LIC employee in Bijnor in 2017. The second one is now married to a Chandigarh-based engineer. The third one is in Class XI, fourth in Class IX and their only son is in Class VI.

The youngest daughter is in kindergarten. The local community, too, has come out to support them in different ways. While a Bengaluru- based NGO helped the couple with `80,000 so that they could build a dwelling of their own, a local doctor, Dr Deepak Gaur, helped him with `2,000 to procure a goat for milk to feed the children. Later, one of his daughters, who used to get epileptic seizures, was treated by Dr Vipin Mohan Vashistha, a paediatrician, for free.

Similarly, an ophthalmologist Dr Sanjeev Rana operated on his son helping him regain his sight. Even during the lockdown when life had taken a sudden difficult turn, local residents helped him with groceries and vegetables. Preetam and Satisho enjoy a unique chemistry: When Preetam was busy making both ends meet, Satisho cut fodder for the cow and goat and took care of the children. They say if they were to find an abandoned child even today, they would not hesitate to adopt it too.