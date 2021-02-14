Love without boundaries

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Social media has played Cupid once again. Aarti Chaurasia and Deepak Yadav, the visually challenged duo, who are all set to tie the knot soon, met on a social media platform by sheer coincidence.

Back in 2018, Deepak was in Jaipur for a singing competition in which Aarti's sister, Shanti, had also participated. Deepak was so impressed with Shanti’s voice that after returning to his hometown Hisar, he searched for her but came across Aarti's profile instead.

"As Shanti and Aarti had the same surname and both hailed from Faridabad, I thought maybe the two belonged to the same family, and that may be like Shanti, Aarti would also be a singer. So, I sent her a friend request on Facebook, and she accepted it. As luck would have it, Aarti indeed is a good singer, though not a trained one," Deepak beams.

Music is a common chord that unites them. "I accepted his friend request because his profile stated that he was an alumni from a blind school, and realised that he too, like me, was visually challenged. We started chatting on FB messenger, which went on for around three months," shares Aarti.

Thereafter, the two exchanged phone numbers. As Deepak didn't use an Android phone at that time, they chatted over SMSes. Over time, the conversations graduated to phone calls. "Six months later, I purchased an android phone and since then, our love affair has continued uninterrupted on WhatsApp," says Deepak.

The couple is still dependent on social media channels to communicate due to their long-distance relationship. While Aarti, a postgraduate from Delhi University, is undergoing training in Home Science from The National Association of Blind, Faridabad to increase her job prospects, Hisar-resident Deepak, a graduate from Kurukshetra University, is working as a nonteaching staff at a government school.

He wants to study further and get into the teaching profession, not in a school but at an undergraduate level. "I want to become a college professor," he says. While couples are usually prone to start nitpicking on each other’s faults after a few months, Aarti and Deepak just cannot find any fault in each other, literally and figuratively.

"Aarti has so many good qualities that it is difficult to pick one," says Deepak to which Aarti quips, "When I am stressed over something, he makes me understand the issue at hand and presents an alternative point of view which clears out things for me."

Deepak has met Aarti's parents who have agreed to their union, but Aarti is yet to meet Deepak's father (his mom is no more). "I will take her to my dad only after she gets a job as per her wish," he shares. "I want to settle down professionally before entering into matrimony," puts in Aarti.