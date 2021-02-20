Mumbai Diary

SUDHIR SURYAWANSHI By

Supriya Sule leads attack on BJP

NCP MP Supriya Sule leads the battle for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election by opening a frontal attack on BJP MLA and former minister Ganesh Naik. Naik has been ruling the Navi Mumbai Corporation for the last several years without any major opposition. However, this time, Maha Vikas Aghadi is posing a big challenge. After allegations that Ganesh Naik told his followers that international dons also recognize him, Sule said that if Naik has a connection with international dons then Home Minister Amit Shah should set up an investigation team to probe his party MLA’s activities.

Ajoy Mehta is new chief of Maha RERA

Ajoy Mehta, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, has been appointed as the chairman of Maharashtra’s newly formed Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MHARERA) after his tenure in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) got over. After taking charge as the new RERA chief, Ajoy Mehta told the personnel who are working with the organisation that every application for approval that they receive must be thoroughly scrutinised and delays do not matter. This is in stark contrast to the views of earlier chairman Gautam Chatterjee who used to insist that there should be no delay in approval of buildings and allotting of RERA number since the files are already approved by the respective local authorities.

Patole’s bid to rejuvenate Maha Congress

After assuming charge as Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole seems to be attempting to infuse energy into the crumbling Congress machinery in the state by triggering controversies. Patole has alleged that film actors Amitabha Bacchan and Akshay Kumar used to tweet about rising fuel prices during the UPA regime. Now, petrol price has hit century but not even a comment has been made by these actors. “Why? Why they shut their mouths now? If they do not speak up, then the shooting of their films will be stopped,” he said.

2 IAS officers in the race for chief secretary post

Two Marathi officers are in the race for the chief secretary post in Maharashtra. The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, a 1984- batch IAS officer, will retire on February 28 and two 1985-batch IAS officers – Sitaram Kunte and Pravin Pardeshi-- are in the race for the chief secretary post of Maharashtra. Interestingly, both these IAS officers were born on the same day and year and even joined on the same day. The only difference is Kunte joined in the first half of the year while Pardeshi joined in the second half. Pardeshi was very close to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and even worked in the chief minister’s office.