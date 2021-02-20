STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mumbai Diary

NCP MP Supriya Sule leads the battle for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election by opening a frontal attack on BJP MLA and former minister Ganesh Naik.

Published: 20th February 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule leads attack on BJP

NCP MP Supriya Sule leads the battle for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election by opening a frontal attack on BJP MLA and former minister Ganesh Naik. Naik has been ruling the Navi Mumbai Corporation for the last several years without any major opposition. However, this time, Maha Vikas Aghadi is posing a big challenge. After allegations that Ganesh Naik told his followers that international dons also recognize him, Sule said that if Naik has a connection with international dons then Home Minister Amit Shah should set up an investigation team to probe his party MLA’s activities.

Ajoy Mehta is new chief of Maha RERA

Ajoy Mehta, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, has been appointed as the chairman of Maharashtra’s newly formed Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MHARERA) after his tenure in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) got over. After taking charge as the new RERA chief, Ajoy Mehta told the personnel who are working with the organisation that every application for approval that they receive must be thoroughly scrutinised and delays do not matter. This is in stark contrast to the views of earlier chairman Gautam Chatterjee who used to insist that there should be no delay in approval of buildings and allotting of RERA number since the files are already approved by the respective local authorities.

Patole’s bid to rejuvenate Maha Congress

After assuming charge as Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole seems to be attempting to infuse energy into the crumbling Congress machinery in the state by triggering controversies. Patole has alleged that film actors Amitabha Bacchan and Akshay Kumar used to tweet about rising fuel prices during the UPA regime. Now, petrol price has hit century but not even a comment has been made by these actors. “Why? Why they shut their mouths now? If they do not speak up, then the shooting of their films will be stopped,” he said.

2 IAS officers in the race for chief secretary post

Two Marathi officers are in the race for the chief secretary post in Maharashtra. The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, a 1984- batch IAS officer, will retire on February 28 and two 1985-batch IAS officers – Sitaram Kunte and Pravin Pardeshi-- are in the race for the chief secretary post of Maharashtra. Interestingly, both these IAS officers were born on the same day and year and even joined on the same day. The only difference is Kunte joined in the first half of the year while Pardeshi joined in the second half. Pardeshi was very close to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and even worked in the chief minister’s office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp