Congress draws blank in DDC chief elections

SRI NAGAR: The elections to the post of chairperson of District Development Councils (DDC) have been completed in all 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir and surprisingly, the Congress has drawn blank. The six-party Gupkar Alliance which raised the plank of restoration of Article 370 won the post in eight districts while the BJP won in six districts and the Independents in 3 districts. The first ever DDC polls for 280 seats in J&K was held in November –December last year.

The Gupkar Alliance, which emerged as single-largest group with 102 seats, wrested control of eight out of 20 DDCs in J&K. It won Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts in Valley and Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban districts in Jammu region. Of the eight districts won by the Gupkar Alliance, the NC got the chairman’s post in six districts, while the PDP bagged Pulwama and the CPI(M) Kulgam.

Surprisingly, the Congress, which in the past had been part of coalition governments in erstwhile J&K state either with the NC or the PDP, did not win any chairperson post. It won 27 out of 280 seats in J&K in the DDC polls and helped the Gupkar Alliance form DDCs in at least four districts. The party secured vice chairman’s posts in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts of Jammu province with the help of NC and PDP.

Mehbooba tells centre to talk with Pakistan

A day after three policemen were killed in militant attacks in Kashmir, PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the central government to hold talks with Pakistan to end violence saying bloodshed in the Valley should end. “The Centre should think how long people of J&K would get killed like this. This big issue should be resolved,” Mehbooba told reporters after visiting the home of policeman Suhail Ahmad, who was killed in the attack.