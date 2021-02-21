STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Farmer’s son spoke his sweetest words: ‘Mother, I’ve become Collector’

Rajesh Patil is from a small village of Maharashtra, who kept a promise made to his ‘tai’ when he cleared UPSC exams to become a municipal commissioner, reports Sudhir Suryawanshi

Published: 21st February 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajesh Patil says he has seen corruption at local bodies since childhood. He wants to make a few changes in the panchayat raj system.

Rajesh Patil says he has seen corruption at local bodies since childhood. He wants to make a few changes in the panchayat raj system. (Photo | EPS)

MAHARASHTRA:  Rajesh Patil, a 2005 Orissa cadre IAS officer, is on deputation in Maharashtra as  Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Patil is the son of a marginal farmer in a small village of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. He has to his credit a small book – a sketch of his life – titled ‘Tai mi collector vhayanu (Mother, I have become a collector).’ His story begins with his childhood days when he found himself working odd jobs to help his debt-ridden family.

“I am the only son with three sisters. Our two-acre land was irrigated with the help of a well; we depended largely on erratic monsoon rains. The income was meager, so we had to work on others’ land in our village,” recalls Patil. He had to skip his school and go out for work. “I was good in my studies, but my hours were spent on working at farms. Somehow, I nurtured a dream to become a collector -- the highest administrative posting in government.

I realized that if we were to get out of our poverty, the only thing I required was good education. So, I would study no matter how physically drained I was,” says Patil. He was a naughty, mischievous boy. “I played with kids, playing pranks on them. Like most of them, I too stole things and betted on insignificant things. Then, my mother drilled some sense into me, turning my attention to book reading. That changed my life. My mother played a pivotal role in my success,” says Patil.

“Once we had to mortgage our home. I was about to get a job, but my parents told me not to worry about the family’s financial condition. They wanted me to focus on my objective to become the collector. Even as I struggled making a tough choice, whether to support the family by joining some work or pursue my aim, my parents stood by me,” Patil says.

After completing his primary and secondary education in government schools in the Marathi medium, he overcame the language barrier. “I’d tell my farmer-mother that one day I would make her the collector’s mother. I tried four times for the UPSC exams. I made it in my fifth attempt. I called my mother to say: ‘Tai, mi collector vayanu’.”  The book is his attempt to guide thousands of youth from rural India dreaming to clear competitive exams. 

The Collector says he has seen corruption at local bodies since childhood. “For a birth or death certificate or a benefit of a government scheme, rural people go through many bureaucratic barriers where at times they have to bribe some officials. I want to make a few changes in the panchayat raj system. I think if those changes are made, the system would be more responsive and directly benefit the intended people,” says Patil. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Rajesh Patil farmer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp