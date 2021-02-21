STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

India, China special reps on border talks to meet soon

The two special representatives last held a video conference in June last year, setting the ball rolling for the disengagement.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

India China Border

Indian soldiers walk at the foothills of a mountain range near Leh. (File Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI:  As the 10th round of India-China corps commander-level talks were held on Saturday to disengage troops from other friction points along the line of actual control (LAC), government sources indicated that the special representatives of the two countries on the boundary dispute were likely to meet soon. The sources said the two special representatives, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, will meet to iron out the differences in the perception of the LAC.

The two special representatives last held a video conference in June last year, setting the ball rolling for the disengagement. Sources said the two leaders have been in touch ever since. The 10th round of talks is being held between Lt Gen P G K Menon and Chinese Major General Lin Liu. “First a review of the process completed will be taking place and then other sectors where the standoff is taking place will be discussed.

The modalities of the disengagement will be dependent on agreements the two sides will reach during the talks,” a senior Army officer said, adding that it was important that a politico-military will to act was demonstrated. Sources said both the governments had taken steps to normalize ties. The Indians had made it clear to the Chinese that the use of force would not be tolerated but discussions to ensure a positive result with regard to all outstanding issues of the LAC can be held.

“The change in the approach resulted after both sides agreed to restore status quo ante at the Pangong Lake,” the sources said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh revealed the details of the disengagement process from the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso in Parliament.

The PLA and the Indian Army since then have disengaged with armoured vehicles, artillery guns and soldiers moving back.  The PLA has moved to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank and Indian Army is back to the Dhan Singh Thapa Post, which is short of Finger 3. Also, the structures erected during the standoff have been brought down.

Significance of Kailash Range
Similar actions have taken place in the south bank, which includes the withdrawal of Indian soldiers frpm the important Kailash Range, which was occupied in August 2020 end. Kailash Range has dominating features that gave an advantage to the Indian Army

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India cHINA line of actual control Ladakh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp