India, China special reps on border talks to meet soon

NEW DELHI: As the 10th round of India-China corps commander-level talks were held on Saturday to disengage troops from other friction points along the line of actual control (LAC), government sources indicated that the special representatives of the two countries on the boundary dispute were likely to meet soon. The sources said the two special representatives, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, will meet to iron out the differences in the perception of the LAC.

The two special representatives last held a video conference in June last year, setting the ball rolling for the disengagement. Sources said the two leaders have been in touch ever since. The 10th round of talks is being held between Lt Gen P G K Menon and Chinese Major General Lin Liu. “First a review of the process completed will be taking place and then other sectors where the standoff is taking place will be discussed.

The modalities of the disengagement will be dependent on agreements the two sides will reach during the talks,” a senior Army officer said, adding that it was important that a politico-military will to act was demonstrated. Sources said both the governments had taken steps to normalize ties. The Indians had made it clear to the Chinese that the use of force would not be tolerated but discussions to ensure a positive result with regard to all outstanding issues of the LAC can be held.

“The change in the approach resulted after both sides agreed to restore status quo ante at the Pangong Lake,” the sources said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh revealed the details of the disengagement process from the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso in Parliament.

The PLA and the Indian Army since then have disengaged with armoured vehicles, artillery guns and soldiers moving back. The PLA has moved to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank and Indian Army is back to the Dhan Singh Thapa Post, which is short of Finger 3. Also, the structures erected during the standoff have been brought down.

Significance of Kailash Range

Similar actions have taken place in the south bank, which includes the withdrawal of Indian soldiers frpm the important Kailash Range, which was occupied in August 2020 end. Kailash Range has dominating features that gave an advantage to the Indian Army