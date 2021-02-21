STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘My concentration increases when I read’

Tech honcho Arnav Mutneja prefers reading biographies or motivational books in his spare time

Arnav Mutneja, Founder of ZinQ Technologies, spends most of his spare time reading books, but only those that are related to entrepreneurship and business. The 27-year-old resident of Ashok Vihar is an electronics engineering graduate from Amity University, Noida and an MBA from IE University, Madrid, Spain. He founded ZinQ Technologies in 2019.

How have your reading preferences changed over the years?

My preferences keep changing. I either read biographies of entrepreneurs or motivational books written by them. These days, I am reading books that give tips on making a business successful. However, my reading time has gone down a bit over the years. I hope to improve upon this this year, and make reading a daily habit.

What kinds of books do you like and dislike?

I usually read motivational books, wherein authors share life experiences of the people they are writing about. Such books encourage me, boost my morale and give me the required dose of energy that keeps me going. My favorites are Intelligent Investor, Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. I like books on businesses, businessmen, and innovators.

I don’t really dislike any kind of book. I believe there is always something  positive that you can gain out
of every book, irrespective of its genre.

What kind of writing style do you appreciate?

Simple and easy English, so no flowery and literary words. I like biographies written in third person — an author writing about an influential person and also drawing lessons from the life he/she has written.

What is it about the written word that the audio and visual mediums cannot fulfill?

My concentration increases when I read. The fact that written words open a world to an unparalleled imagination. Visual and audio mediums restrict your imagination. It does not allow you to think beyond what you see and listen to.

What attracts you to the written word?

I am a tech guy, my entire day is spent working on and innovating tech accessories, so for me going back home and having a good read is truly the best way to unwind.

Do you maintain a bookshelf/e-library?

Yes, I keep my books on a bookshelf. I don’t prefer to read online, so no elibrary for me.

