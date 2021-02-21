Nursery admissions: Govt grants 30-day relaxation in age criteria

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Parents can seek age relaxation of up to 30 days for their children in the criteria for entry-level admissions in schools of the national capital. The directorate of education (DoE) has issued directions to all private unaided recognised schools to grant relief in the maximum as well as the minimum age limit for classes Nursery, KG or I. The directions are for open seats other than the economically weaker section (EWS) or disadvantaged groups (DG) category. Similar relief was granted last year also.

The online admission process for nearly two lakh unreserved seats in entry-level classes in nearly 1,700 private schools for the academic session 2021-22 in the national capital has already begun on February 18. According to officials, parents seeking age relaxation may approach the concerned school principal or head with a manual application for exemption.

“A circular has already been issued on Thursday in this regard, which says that the principals or heads of the school might grant age relaxation of up to 30 days in the maximum or minimum age limit for class nursery and KG/Class-I at their level. All the private unaided recognised schools have been directed to follow the order,” said an official.

According to the DoE rules, the upper age limit as of March 31, 2021, for admission in nursery and kindergarten (KG) is four and five years respectively while the maximum age cap for class I is six years. The minimum age for admission in these classes is three, four, and five years, respectively. As per the admission schedule notified by the DoE, the last date to submit applications is March 4.

The first list of selected candidates and a waiting list will be displayed on March 20. The second list will be released on March 25. The admission process will end on March 31. The nursery admission process in Delhi would generally start around November and December, which has been delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools have already uploaded their admission criteria on their official websites.