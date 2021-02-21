Politicising everything is affecting progress, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lamented attempts to politicise every crime or action of an elected government, saying these steps hinder development of the country. “Elections are an essential feature of democracy. However, the hallmark of a mature democracy is that once elected, governments are meant to work for people, beyond party lines,” Patnaik said at the sixth governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog on Saturday.

“The kind of atmosphere where every incident or every action of the government is given political angles is a threat to the pace of development and peace in the country,” he said, reiterating his demand for ensuring higher women participation in elected legislatures. The remarks of the Odisha chief minister that elected governments should be allowed to work came in the backdrop of the spokespersons of the NDA government at the Centre claiming on a number of occasions that protests are being orchestrated against any decision taken by the Centre.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stressed the need for “one nation, one rate” while arguing for rationalization of electricity rates. He is learnt to have sought a special port in Odisha, saying his land-locked state needed facilities to tap the export market. Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated his demand for special status for the state while his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot sought attention on efforts for employment generation and healthcare improvements.

Reiterating issue of women’s empowerment

Raising the issue of women empowerment, Patnaik said national parties had promised women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. “History will not forgive us if we renege on this commitment. This calls for serious deliberation.”