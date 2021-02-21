STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ranchi man gives ‘wings’ to grandkids’ dreams

He never travelled in an aeroplane. But to fulfil the dreams of his grandchildren, Zakir Khan has done something that not many grandfathers have.

Published: 21st February 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors from distant places are coming to Maheshpur to see the plane. (Photo | EPS)

RANCHI: He never travelled in an aeroplane. But to fulfil the dreams of his grandchildren, Zakir Khan has done something that not many grandfathers have. To satisfy the demands of the youngest generation of his family, he has built a fullfledged replica of an aeroplane on his rooftop. It has become a hit and is drawing visitors to his house in Maheshpur village, about 30 kms from Ranchi. This ‘aircraft’ is 28-feet long and six-feet wide.

Like a plane, it has entry and exit gates with staircases, seats with seat belts, windows, a cockpit and all. Although Zakir has not seen an aeroplane in his life, he designed it based on Google search and completed building it with the help of local masons. Called ‘Indigo’, it cost him around Rs 10 lakh. “I had thought of making something unique on the top floor, but I never thought of an aeroplane. This idea came to mind because my grandchildren always asked for bigger planes whenever I bought them toy planes,” says the 52-yearold, who deals in building materials.

“Almost everything found in an aircraft is there,” he says. Family members and villagers laughed at him when he broke the idea. His wife Asgari Khatoon even went to the extent of calling him crazy. But as his dream project started nearing completion, the mood changed. “Although made of concrete, it looks like an original aircraft made of aluminium.

I am not an expert in engineering but I designed it on my own,” says Zakir. “When my husband told me that he wanted to construct a plane for the grandchildren, I called him crazy. But when it got completed, I started appreciating it,” says Asgari. The plane is drawing the attention of the entire village. “Instead of Maheshpur, people have started calling this village ‘hawai nagar’,” says Tabrez Khan, a villager.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zakir Khan aeroplane rooftop Ranchi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp