Delhi reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: For the first time in seven-and-a-half months, the daily case load of Covid-19 recorded in the national capital was less than 500 on Saturday. According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi registered 494 cases while 67,364 samples were collected, taking the positivity rate down to 0.73 per cent. The last time the daily Covid tally was below 500 was on May 17, 2020.

The number of active cases is also going down, with around 5,000 positives remaining. However, the death rate still remains high, standing at 3.28 per cent based on the past 10 days. “First time less than 500 cases in 7 months (since May 17). Positivity reduced to 0.73% from 15.26% on 7 November. Positivity less than 1% for the last 11 days. Active cases reduced to 5342 from 44456 on 13 November.

​ALSO READ | COVID vaccine in Delhi to be free for all once it arrives: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Though the 3rd wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions,” tweeted Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Though the number of dedicated Covid beds has been reduced, 10,500-11,000 beds are still vacant, said Jain, adding that only 2,000 beds are occupied at present.

ALSO WATCH:

These 494 cases came out the 67,364 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,591 RT-PCR tests and 27,773 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 5,342 from 5,358 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,26448.