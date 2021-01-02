STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the positivity rate has been below one per cent for the past 11 days.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:21 AM

A medic inside the national capitals first COVID-19 vaccination centre at Srinivaspuri area in New Delhi on Thursday.

A medic inside the national capitals first COVID-19 vaccination centre at Srinivaspuri area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: For the first time in seven-and-a-half months, the daily case load of Covid-19 recorded in the national capital was less than 500 on Saturday. According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi registered 494 cases while 67,364 samples were collected, taking the positivity rate down to 0.73 per cent. The last time the daily Covid tally was below 500 was on May 17, 2020.

The number of active cases is also going down, with around 5,000 positives remaining. However, the death rate still remains high, standing at 3.28 per cent based on the past 10 days. “First time less than 500 cases in 7 months (since May 17).  Positivity reduced to 0.73% from 15.26% on 7 November. Positivity less than 1% for the last 11 days. Active cases reduced to 5342 from 44456 on 13 November.  

Though the 3rd wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions,” tweeted Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Though the number of dedicated Covid beds has been reduced, 10,500-11,000 beds are still vacant, said Jain, adding that only 2,000 beds are occupied at present.

These 494 cases came out the 67,364 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,591 RT-PCR tests and 27,773 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 5,342 from 5,358 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,26448.

