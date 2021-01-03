1,354 flats on offer in new DDA housing scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched a new housing scheme offering 1,354 flats. Majority of these are three bedrooms, hall and kitchen (BHK) flats under middle income group (MIG) category. The last date of submitting the applications is February 16, 2021. There are 757 MIG category flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri, and Madipur and 252 HI G units on the offer in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Nasirpur, and Rohini.

About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in previous schemes. The successful allottees may avail benefits under credit linked subsidy scheme as it part of the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna –housing for all (urban), which means people fulfilling the criteria will get subsidy in the interest when they take a bank loan.

The authority will arrange site visits for the applicants who want to inspect the dwelling units before applying. Officials said that the entire process from applications and payments to the issuance of possession letters would be online. “The allottees would not need to visit the DDA office. They will be asked at the time of execution of the conveyance deed,” said an official.

The costs of the flats range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 2 crore depending on their size and location. The 3BHK HIG flats in Nasirpur are priced between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 74 lakh whereas the same category flats in Vasant Kunj will be available for Rs 1.4 to Rs 1.72 crore. The scheme was scheduled in May-June but couldn’t be introduced due to the pandemic. Under the scheme, everything from the processing of applications to possession of flats will be done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a senior official said.