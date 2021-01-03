STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

1,354 flats on offer in new DDA housing scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched a new housing scheme offering 1,354 flats.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

flats

About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in previous schemes. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched a new housing scheme offering 1,354 flats. Majority of these are three bedrooms, hall and kitchen (BHK) flats under middle income group (MIG) category. The last date of submitting the applications is February 16, 2021. There are 757 MIG category flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri, and Madipur and 252 HI G units on the offer in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Nasirpur, and Rohini.

About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in previous schemes. The successful allottees may avail benefits under credit linked subsidy scheme as it part of the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna –housing for all (urban), which means people fulfilling the criteria will get subsidy in the interest when they take a bank loan.

The authority will arrange site visits for the applicants who want to inspect the dwelling units before applying. Officials said that the entire process from applications and payments to the issuance of possession letters would be online. “The allottees would not need to visit the DDA office. They will be asked at the time of execution of the conveyance deed,” said an official.

The costs of the flats range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 2 crore depending on their size and location. The 3BHK HIG flats in Nasirpur are priced between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 74 lakh whereas the same category flats in Vasant Kunj will be available for Rs 1.4 to Rs 1.72 crore. The scheme was scheduled in May-June but couldn’t be introduced due to the pandemic. Under the scheme, everything from the processing of applications to possession of flats will be done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority new housing scheme flats apartments Delhi AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp