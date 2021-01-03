STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh armed forces get special invite for Republic Day Parade 2021

The Bangladesh contingent will be carrying their own ceremonial rifles and band members.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade.

Soldiers marching during the Republic Day parade (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The 122-member of Bangladesh Armed Forces (tri-services) contingent is expected to take part in Republic Day Parade 2021 as a special invitee. It is the golden jubilee year of Bangladesh’s independence in which India supported the nation in 1971 war. According to sources the dates of arrival and departure are January 12 and 30 respectively and the contingent will be following all the Covid protocols and will be quarantined from Jan12-19 2021.

The Bangladesh contingent will be carrying their own ceremonial rifles and band members. The Indian Air Force has extended help in ferrying the contingent to and from Bangladesh in its planes. “The contingent will also be visiting Agra and Ajmer on Jan 28-29 and would be back on January 30,” source added. In 2016, a foreign contingent participated in the Republic Day parade first time ever when 76 French troops marched down the Rajpath in the presence of the French President and Chief Guest Francois Hollande.

