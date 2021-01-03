STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha's book may embarrass Rahul and party further

The Congress is slated to hold presidential elections likely by next month and members of Team Rahul have been pitching for his return while he is not keen for the top job.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Jha.

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI:  With the Congress set to hold presidential elections amidst Rahul Gandhi continued unwillingness to lead the party, suspended party leader Sanjay Jha says that former chief had failed to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader. Jha’s latest book ‘The Great Unravelling: India after 2014’ comes at a time when the party is witnessing internal strife over leadership issue and several senior party leaders questioning party functioning and repeated routs in assembly elections.

The Congress is slated to hold presidential elections likely by next month and members of Team Rahul have been pitching for his return while he is not keen for the top job. Former party spokesperson writes in his book that Rahul’s sudden resignation after the 2019 debacle and his obdurate resistance to assuming charge damaged his political brand. “While his acceptance of moral responsibility for the defeat was a noble move, it was political suicide: he was drawing attention to his leadership failure.

ALSO READ | 'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Barack Obama on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

Even more importantly, he had failed to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader,” he writes. On being targeted repeatedly for dynastic politics, Jha said that Rahul’s assertion that no Gandhi would assume charge was a move correcting that perception but unfortunately, the Congress fumbled in its search for a replacement and frittered away an opportunity to start afresh. “Post the May 2019 defeat, the Congress, in what is becoming a familiar pattern, withdrew into a dark shell. This inscrutable hibernation is mystifying. A party must subject itself to the highest public scrutiny.

The Congress had won 20 per cent of the vote share, the second largest after the BJP’s whopping 38 per cent. The Congress owed it to those voters to pick up the baton and run another marathon. But once Rahul quit as the president, the party became comatose,” he added. In comparition, the writer says, Rahul is more leftbrained than Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He prefers analytics, number-crunching data, facts and figures, and logical assessment in PPP. “A significant differentiator between Rahul and Priyanka is her sharp emotional intelligence relative to her brother. Priyanka’s people-first approach is backed by the modern leadership theory that a successful leader must have a high emotional quotient,” he notes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Sanjay Jha Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp