‘I adore writing that comes from the heart’

The founder of an architecture and design firm on sticking to non-fiction reads and the two books near his bedside, waiting to be read

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Khanna, Founder, AKDA

Amit Khanna, Founder and design principal of Delhi-based multi-disciplinary architecture and design firm AKDA, is a regular speaker at industry events. His recent appearances have been at the Fensterbau Frontale, Acetech, Design Mission India, Lateral Design Talks, Integrated Townships Summit & Smart Cities India.

He has been teaching at his alma mater, School of Planning & Architecture, Delhi. Through his initiatives in education, Khanna engages in research as a tool for design innovation, both at the school and in the studio.
 

Have your reading preferences changed over the years?
Earlier, I would buy books that were currently popular and on the front shelf in bookstores. This meant a lot of bestsellers and must-read books from Booker prize and Nobel prize winners. Over the years, I have realised that it is impossible to keep up with the deluge of literature produced every year. Now, I indulge in a lot of essential reading, classics that have endured over the ages and are still relevant.

What do you like to read?
Exclusively non-fiction. There are enough interesting real stories about people, places and events. Fiction can be engaging, but rarely leaves a lasting impact. It’s the same reason why I don’t watch TV series.

What kind of writing do you appreciate and what kind of writing puts you off?
I adore writing that comes from the heart. Technical virtuosity in the written word is admirable, but inessential to storytelling. Think about Animal Farm, it is so simply written, because Orwell knew what he had to say was more important than how he said it. Not to say I don’t enjoy Shashi Tharoor, he’s brilliant. It will take genuine effort, and it is exceedingly rare for me to abandon a book.
 
What is it about the written word that visual and audio mediums cannot fulfill?
Books are a concerted effort by a person to tell a story. They hold your attention, with a sense of quiet and allow for reflection. Certain movies and musical performances can be equally moving, but books are a deeply personal experience that stays with you for a long time.

Do you maintain a bookshelf or an e-library?
I am fortunate to have extensive home and office libraries. The home library represents the family’s collections over the years, so it has books for the kids as well. The library in the office mostly has books on architecture, design and cities. We have over 5,000 books between the two spaces and add to it every month.
 
What attracts you about the written word?
I am reading Influence by Robert Cialdini, and the next two books near my bedside are How to Build a Car by Adrian Newey (the prodigious Formula 1 engineer) and the Kathopanishad. I am looking forward to both of them and that is the best part about the written word. There is a world out there and it’s waiting to be read.

TAGS
Delhi Amit Khanna AKDA
