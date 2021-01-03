STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In between colours and rubies

Sale of artworks has not been affected by the pandemic, says an auction house

Artwork by Anjolie Ela Menon.

Artwork by Anjolie Ela Menon.

An inaugural auction by Cymmon’s Auctioneers LLP promises a grand view by bringing together 35 artworks of renowned South Asian modern and contemporary artists. Also scheduled to go under the hammer are 30 exquisite jewellery pieces that include contemporary collections such as pink diamond, Colombian emeralds, multi-sapphires, and Tanzanite rubies.

According to Suneel Kurudi, Cymmon’s CEO, these pieces of jewellery are certified by renowned world institutions, namely GRS, GIA, GII, IGI. The auction also features prominent Delhi-based artists such as Arpita Singh, Anjolie Ela Menon, (Krishan) Khanna and Paresh Maity. Kurudi says the reason to include these artists is their immense contribution to the Indian art.

“Every single work of Arpita Singh, each watercolour on paper, oil on canvas, and drawing, has an untold story. Besides being a painter, Anjolie Ela Menon has also projected her touch of genius creating stellar murals across India,” he says, while adding, “Krishen Khanna is perhaps the most versatile modernist artist in India, whose life and art has witnessed some of the most tempestuous situations throughout the political history of India.

Starting from the water colour landscapes of the scenic beauty of the Bengal region to the abstract geometric vibrant forms, faces and cityscapes of the country, (Paresh) Maity is a prominent contemporary artist.” Kurudi also talks about the state of auction in the pandemic, observing that as an online auction house, they are well-equipped. “People don’t want to move out of their homes, and a well-furnished website is helping them make the right investment.”

ON: January 21 & 22 AT: cymmons.com

