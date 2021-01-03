Those who had flight on December 23 to be accommodated, says Air India

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Following government’s announcement about resumption of India-UK flights from January 6, national carrier Air India said that those who had booked their flight on December 23 will be accommodated in the first flight out. All the passengers had been contacted on December 22 and their booked flights were rescheduled. SMSes and mails have also been sent. The passengers who booked their flight on December 23 will be accommodated in the first flight out, said the airline.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that flights from India to the UK would start two days prior, on January 6, while flights from the UK to India would start on January 8. “Resumption of flights between India and UK — India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from January 8, 2021. 30 flights will operate every week…15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule is valid till January 23...”