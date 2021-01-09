STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23 Indian sailors stuck onboard ship in Chinese waters to return by January 14

Two cargo vessels with Indian sailors on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were not allowed to unload their cargo, though some other ships have managed to do so.

Published: 09th January 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 10:30 AM

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes. (File | AFP)

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the 23 Indian sailors stuck onboard MV Jag Anand in China will return on January 14. The minister also announced that that vessel is set towards Chiba in Japan. 

“Our seafarers stuck in China are coming to India. Ship MV Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crew, stuck in China is set to SAIL toward Chiba, Japan, to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet Mandaviya also acknowledged the humanitarian approach of the Great Eastern Shipping Company. 

“I deeply appreciate the humanitarian approach of the Great Eastern Shipping Company towards the seafarers and standing by them in this crucial time!” he tweeted.

The sailors are scheduled to reach Chiba on January 14 and after following Covid related protocol, will fly back to India. The announcement comes a day after the external affairs ministry said that alternative modes of crew change are being considered for the stranded ships.

“We are exploring possible alternative modes of crew change. The proposal has been sent to the Chinese officials and further details are awaited for the same,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia with 16 Indians as its crew, is anchored near Caofeidian port in China since September 20, waiting for discharge of its cargo, Srivastava said. 

