In less than three months, second Chinese soldier held in Ladakh

Army said the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated.

Published: 09th January 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Ganderbal district, central Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldier has been taken into custody after he allegedly transgressed into Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso on Friday, making it the second such case in less than three months.

“During the early hours of January 8, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the LAC, in Ladakh in the area south of the Pangong lake,” the Indian army said on Saturday. They are investigating the circumstances under which the Chinese soldier got on the Indian side of the LAC. The army said all the procedures were being followed and the Chinese side had been informed.

“The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and the circumstances under which he crossed the LAC are being investigated,” the Indian side said. The earlier transgression in October last year was also in the same area, where the strategic and tactical dynamics changed after the Indian Army took control of the heights on the south bank of the lake.

Since the end of August 2020, Indian soldiers have been deployed on the peaks, giving them an advantage as they can keep an eye on every movement deep inside the Chinese side. Immediately after this the Chinese tried to push the Indian Army soldiers back but the ground situation remains unchanged.

On October 20, 2020, a Chinese PLA corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in Demchok on the Indian side of the LAC, south of the Pangong lake. Corporal Wang had developed medical issues because of the cold weather and was provided medical assistance after he was captured. After due procedure, he was handed back to the Chinese a day later.

