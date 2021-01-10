STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Asha Bhosle's grandson Chin2 is teaching hindustani classical with twist

Chin2 Bhosle’s new curriculum aims at making kids interested in classical music

Published: 10th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chin2 Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s grandson

Chin2 Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s grandson

An 11-year-old aspiring singer, learning jazz and Western vocals, when told to learn Hindustani classical, was reluctant to do so — she found it boring. I noticed that even the other kids would start yawning the moment they held a tanpura,” says musician-singer-songwriter, Chin2 Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s grandson, who found his own fame when he became part of the now disbanded Band of Boys. 

While dishing out many music albums, with the band and his aunt, he also formed Chin2 Musicworks — a music academy for kids, which he later  merged with Furtados School of Music, where he focuses on the curriculum and teacher training.

So, after much thinking on why the children were getting bored with Hindustani Classical, he realised that it is because of the way it is taught. Bhosle then devised a new teaching methodology Sangeet is Fun (Indian Vocal) curriculum. His approach, though non-traditional, inculcates the best of the traditional Indian approach and the proven pedagogy of Western music techniques and styles of teaching. 

 “For generations, the traditional method of teaching Hindustani vocals has followed the use of the tanpura or harmonium where the guru first introduces the students to the sur (scale), alankar (exercise), bandishs (short musical pieces) and then the raags. The beginners are given a tanpura and told to practice a sur for days on end. The songs come in much later. No wonder kids get bored,” says Bhosle, adding that if we don’t move with the times, we will lose our art and culture. 

The idea to have a new teaching methodology germinated seven years ago, but took shape only two years ago, after Tanuja Gomes, co-CEO and co-founder, Furtados School of Music told him to design the course.  
It took him about 1.5 years to design it, and this new curriculum has turned the entire teaching methodology on its head. It begins with students learning a song — the knowledge about sur and taal comes later. “This way a student also learns to be a musician and a song-writer,” he says.

During the process, Bhosle held over 40 workshops, involving over 300 music teachers from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, on the new technique, and “was happily shocked to see that it is much appreciated”. Bhosle has now soft-launched two books — Primary Grade and Grade 1. 

“More books on taans, murkis and dhamaks, will come up as we move ahead,” he says, adding, “Right now, the objective is to make a student fall in love with music.” 

The validation for his method, he says, came from his grandmother Asha Bhosle. “I showed her my two books, and explained my way of teaching music. We discussed notes, song writing and harmonies. She was very happy, and I felt I have passed my test,” says Chin2.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustani classical Chin2 Bhosle Asha Bhosle
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp