Aurangzeb Lane sign boards in Delhi defaced, 11 people detained

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police detained eleven people for allegedly defacing two signage boards of Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens’ area on Saturday.

​They had pasted a poster over the signs saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on the board.

The police received a call around 5.40 am that few persons had gathered and were defacing the signage boards at Aurangzeb lane.

“On receiving the information, the Eagle motorcycle staff reached on the spot within five minutes and found that about 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav, a 30-year-old advocate from Karnal, had defaced the signage boards of and pasted posters saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane,” a senior police official said.

They were immediately detained and taken to Tuglaq Road Police Station. A probe is underway.