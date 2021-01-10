STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aurangzeb Lane sign boards in Delhi defaced, 11 people detained

The police received a call around 5.40 am that few persons had gathered and were defacing the signage boards at Aurangzeb lane.

Published: 10th January 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

An NDMC worker cleans a board bearing the name of Aurangzeb Lane.

An NDMC worker cleans a board bearing the name of Aurangzeb Lane. ( File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police detained eleven people for allegedly defacing two signage boards of Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens’ area on Saturday. 

​They had pasted a poster over the signs saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on the board. 

“On receiving the information, the Eagle motorcycle staff reached on the spot within five minutes and found that about 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav, a 30-year-old advocate from Karnal, had defaced the signage boards of and pasted posters saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane,” a senior police official said. 

They were immediately detained and taken to Tuglaq Road Police Station. A probe is underway.

