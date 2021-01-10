Bold and beautiful

Nikita Sharma By

Long-term relationships are hard work. A few couples sail past their altercations because they view the situation as them versus the problem, and not one against the other. This is how Avantika and Pranay Bahl made it work.

The couple run the seven-decade-old Embassy Catering — Pranay’s family establishment — and their 2018 establishment, Japanese restaurant Kampai.

Like every filmi story, they fell in love, faced resistance but had their way in the end. “Pranay was in the same boarding school as my brother. I had known him for a long time, but for the first time at my brother’s wedding in 2013, I noticed some very obvious flirting from his side,” recalls Avantika, 28.

After the wedding, the two started chatting and soon meeting up. “Initially, her brother was not okay with us being together, but later realised we were serious about each other. In January 2016, when we took our wedding vows, he was the happiest,” adds Pranay, 34.

On the professional front, Avantika completed a Master’s in Luxury Brand Management from London. “I did a couple of internships, but soon realised that I can’t work for anyone,” says Avantika. “So, we decided to take over the family business,” adds Pranay, who was by then equipped with a Master’s in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Sydney, and seven years of working as a management consultant at Accenture.

In the last five years, despite no prior experience in the F&B industry, the two have been surprising Delhi’s connoisseurs of good food with their innovations. The key to staying focussed on their goal was to keep figuring things out on the job.

“Avantika already had a very good understanding of food, even though I was born into the legacy. But my previous work experience came in handy in understanding the industry, the competitive landscape, and trends,” says Pranay.

Avantika’s creativity and Pranay’s logical mind gave birth to Kampai in 2018. Avantika brings innovation and marketing to the table with the Embassy. “I sit with the chefs to design the concepts and recipes because I love cooking. Pranay is more inclined towards catering, and though we have independent roles, we keep things flexible,” she says, and Pranay adds, “I take care of sales, operation, accounts and production at Kampai, while she does branding, positioning and concept curation,” adds Pranay.

Both admit they can’t keep ideas in their tummies. “The moment I get an idea, I quickly go to her, and I hope she also comes to me,” chuckles Pranay, and Avantika seconds him: “We brainstorm a lot. Even while travelling, half the time we are talking about ideas.”But two people don’t always think alike. “So, we end up arguing. I get hyper and he lets me have my way,” says Avantika. “But not always!” quips Pranay. “She is so passionate about her work, at times, she thinks all her decisions are right, and a counter opinion is not perceived well.

We have a rational discussion later, only when the other person is open to listening.”For both, the pandemic has given them a chance to rediscover home life. Pranay says their focus earlier was on large social gatherings, “but the lockdown made us think of introducing people to elite catering. This concept is doing really well as there is no organised player, except for the restaurants doing home deliveries.”

Now, in two weeks, the couple will give Delhi its first Singaporean restaurant Mai Bao at DLF Avenue, Saket. Point to them that opening a new venture in this health-and-economic crisis is fraught with risks, and Pranay explains: “What’s important is the concept.

If that is bad, no matter how good or bad your timing is, it is bound to fail. I am very excited about the launch.” Avantika wants to open five more Mai Baos in the next two years and take Kampai to other cities and countries. She gushes: “We also thought of starting a barbeque and pan-Asian delivery brand, a bakery line and FMCG products for retails. We are excited for 2021!”

One thing you like about Avantika: I love her go-getter attitude, her boldness, and desire to do better. She actually did an online course when she wanted to start a bakery brand.

One thing you like about Pranay: He has this ability to stay quiet, patient, detached, calm through many situations, and is amazing with people. People fall in love with him, he has an attractive personality.

One thing you want to change about Pranay: I would like him to take more initiative in things beyond work.

One thing you want to change in Avantika: Her really high expectations from everything in life (laughs).