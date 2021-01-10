Chhattisgarh steps in to help NEET aspirants

Express News Service By

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has stepped in to help three MBBS aspirants from Dantewada who, despite clearing NEET, could not complete the remaining formalities due to lack of internet connectivity in their locality.

Sudhir Kumar Rajak, Jayant Kumar and Aishwarya Nag could not register themselves for the counselling for MBBS admission due to poor internet connectivity.

The Chhattisgarh government took cognizance of their issue and instructed the Dantewada district administration to look into their cause and ensure that they get admission to a medical college.

The government has offered to bear the cost of their study. It would be the first time that MBBS students are getting financial support from the government.

​They were among the students, who were handpicked from schools scattered across various Maoist-affected and tribal dominated districts based on their academic performance.