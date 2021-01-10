Diaspora important for India’s future, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday urged the Indian diaspora to be a part of India’s broader efforts to deal with the challenges that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, the external affairs minister said that the pandemic has triggered uncertainty which has in turn given rise to the demand for shorter, more trusted and resilient supply chains.

“We, in India, have responded through the policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat, building stronger capacities at home to make a larger contribution abroad. It is natural that we seek to involve our diaspora in that process, as they have a well-earned reputation as high achievers. Their emotional attachment to India surely encourages their desire to contribute to the nation’s rejuvenation,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also talked about various initiatives taken by India to strengthen its bond with the diaspora.

“These initiatives have been strengthened by a range of other activities. And even more, transformed by the very unique bonding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established with the diaspora,” he said.

Modi via videoconference said and said that India was ready with its indigenously manufactured vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. “India used to import...but today our nation is self-reliant,”Modi said.