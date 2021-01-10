STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Diaspora important for India’s future, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday urged the Indian diaspora to be a part of India’s broader efforts to deal with the challenges that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 10th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday urged the Indian diaspora to be a part of India’s broader efforts to deal with the challenges that have arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, the external affairs minister said that the pandemic has triggered uncertainty which has in turn given rise to the demand for shorter, more trusted and resilient supply chains.

“We, in India, have responded through the policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat, building stronger capacities at home to make a larger contribution abroad. It is natural that we seek to involve our diaspora in that process, as they have a well-earned reputation as high achievers. Their emotional attachment to India surely encourages their desire to contribute to the nation’s rejuvenation,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also talked about various initiatives taken by India to strengthen its bond with the diaspora.

“These initiatives have been strengthened by a range of other activities. And even more, transformed by the very unique bonding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established with the diaspora,” he said.

Modi via videoconference  said and said that India was ready with its indigenously manufactured vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. “India used to import...but today our nation is self-reliant,”Modi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp