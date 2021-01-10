New mutant cases in India touches 90, all patients isolated

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday said that the total number of cases of the mutant Covid-19 in the country has now jumped to 90, a day after flights between India and the UK resumed after a brief suspension of travel.

“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 90,” the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday. On Friday, the number of people identified with the mutant version of SARS CoV 2, found to be more transmissible, stood at 82.

As per a government decision, all those who have tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus are being kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments. Also, their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

In the wake of the new crisis, the Union government has reduced the number of flights to the UK from 60 per week to 30 and also all returnees from Britain are being subjected to mandatory RTPCR tests upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the ministry, 18,222 new Covid-19 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours in India, taking the overall tally to 1,04,31,639 on Saturday. The country also reported 228 deaths in a day, pushing the total number of deathto 1,50,798.