Union government's calendar, diary gets a digital avatar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With an aim to do away with the need for bringing out a new government calendar every year, the Union government on Friday launched a digital calendar and diary along with the mobile application to access them.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched the digital versions of the calendar and diary during an event at the National Media Center.

The Minister also unveiled the Android and iOS mobile applications of the calendar and diary.

“The app is free and will be available in 11 languages from January 15, 2021. It will do away with the need for a new calendar every year,” he said, adding that because of the diary feature, the calendar is more advanced...easier compared to other digital calendar apps.

The digital calendar is in line with the PM’s Digital India vision and can be accessed from smart phones. The application is currently available in Hindi and English, and will be soon made available in 11 other regional languages.

While the earlier physical version had a reach up to the panchayat level, its digital avatar will be available to everyone.