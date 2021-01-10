US Embassy to help teachers better English competency: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve English language teaching in Delhi’s government-run schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched TESOL Core Certificate Program for English teachers of these schools. The certificate program was launched in the presence of Regional English Language Officers at US Embassy.

The program is aimed to enhance English language teaching competency of the participant teachers thus improving the standards of teaching in classrooms. A total of 50 teachers will get the training in the current batch.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education, said, “English has become an essential language these days. Our teachers know how to teach English to their students. It’s important for the teachers to teach it to the students in creative manner. We will provide all kind of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching.”

“It is important for the teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring more creativity in classrooms,” he added. Appreciating the efforts taken by Delhi Government, the Regional English Language Officer Ruth Goode from US Embassy, said, “We really value our relationship with Delhi government.

We have trained hundreds of teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future.” As per the office of Deputy CM, the regional English Language Office of US Embassy has trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017.