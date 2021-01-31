AAP eyes south, to ally with Kamal Haasan’s party

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party might be planning to strike an alliance with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party led by actor- turned politician Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu. Amid similar reports on Saturday, party’s observer of state of Tamil Nadu and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, “The decision in this regard will be taken by party”. With the Delhi-based party preparing to spread its wings in the next two years, a plunge into the politics of Tamil Nadu could be the next move for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who shares a good rapport with Haasan.

Both the leaders have met quite a few times in the past and Haasan had also visited the Chief Minister’s residence. To garner some goodwill, the Delhi government recently announced setting up of a Tamil Academy in the national capital which will help in spreading the Tamil culture among local residents. Appreciating this move, MNM chief Haasan congratulated and had thanked Kejriwal.