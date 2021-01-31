AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC for quashing of FIRs against him in UP

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh after his press conference in August, last year saying they have been ‘maliciously instituted to unleash political vendetta’. In a separate petition, Singh has also challenged the Allahabad High Court order of January 21, by which it had refused to quash the FIR lodged in Lucknow after the August 12, 2020, press conference.

Singh said he had conducted a press conference at Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh on August 12, last year wherein he had alleged that the state government was favouring one particular caste over the others. ‘In the said press conference, the petitioner had merely raised certain social issues, namely neglect and apathy of the government towards a certain class of society,’ he said in his writ petition filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi.

Both the petitions will be taken up for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan on February 2. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha is likely to appear for Singh in the matter. The AAP leader said after the press conference, multiple FIRs were registered against him at the instance of the BJP’s members in various police stations in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs