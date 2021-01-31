STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC for quashing of FIRs against him in UP

Both the petitions will be taken up for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan on February 2.

Published: 31st January 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh after his press conference in August, last year saying they have been ‘maliciously instituted to unleash political vendetta’. In a separate petition, Singh has also challenged the Allahabad High Court order of January 21, by which it had refused to quash the FIR lodged in Lucknow after the August 12, 2020, press conference.

Singh said he had conducted a press conference at Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh on August 12, last year wherein he had alleged that the state government was favouring one particular caste over the others. ‘In the said press conference, the petitioner had merely raised certain social issues, namely neglect and apathy of the government towards a certain class of society,’ he said in his writ petition filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi.

Both the petitions will be taken up for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan on February 2. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha is likely to appear for Singh in the matter. The AAP leader said after the press conference, multiple FIRs were registered against him at the instance of the BJP’s members in various police stations in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh FIRs sanjay singh
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp