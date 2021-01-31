STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal pays for ignoring health insurance scheme, reveals economic survey

Published: 31st January 2021

NEW DELHI: Election-bound West Bengal lags behind other states on several crucial health development indices because of its non-implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Centre’s flagship health scheme, the latest economic survey has found. The survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, has compared Bengal with three neighbouring states — Bihar, Assam and Sikkim — which implemented the scheme.

Other than the fact that these states are contiguous to each other and therefore similar on socio-economic dimensions, the report said the baseline characteristics of these two groups of states were similar. The report said the proportion of households that had health insurance increased in Bihar, Assam and Sikkim from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by 89% but it decreased by 12% over the same period in Bengal.

As far as other states go, the survey noted that the proportion of households with health insurance increased by 54% in the states that implemented the PMJAY while there was a 10% fall in the states that did not adopt the scheme. “Thus, the PMJAY enhanced health insurance coverage,” it said, adding that while some of these effects stemmed directly from enhanced care enabled by insurance coverage, others represent spill-over effects due to the same.

For example, while the infant mortality rate declined by 20% in Bengal from 2015-16 to 2019-20, in Bihar, Assam and Sikkim the fall was 28%. Also, while West Bengal saw a fall of 20% in its under-5 mortality rate, the neighbours witnessed a 27% reduction. The neighbouring states thus witnessed 7-8% greater reduction in these health outcomes, the report pointed out.

According to the report, modern methods of contraception, female sterilization and pill usage went up by 36%, 22% and 28% respectively in the three states while the changes for Bengal were negligible. While Bengal did not witness any significant decline in unmet need for spacing between consecutive kids, the three states recorded a 37% fall. Various metrics for mother and child care improved more in these states than in Bengal, stressed the report, without specifying how these indices are linked with the health insurance scheme. The PMJAY was adopted by Bengal but later withdrawn.

