Centre to involve lawmakers in Jal Jeevan Mission

NEW DELHI: In a move to achieve targets of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, the Centre has made provisions to involve Members of Parliament. The National Jal Jeevan Mission issued an advisory to states elaborating on the roles MPs can play in achieving the goal of the Mission. Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented in partnership with states to provide functional tap water connection to every rural home by 2024.

“MPs are already nominated as Co-Chairperson of the District Level District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Rural Development. Their inputs/ suggestions would be considered while finalizing the District Action Plan for 100 per cent coverage for provision of drinking water in all rural households of the districts in their constituencies,” said the ministry.

Before declaring any district as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ district, MPs concerned would be consulted, it added.