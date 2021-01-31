Dehradun Diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

State’s tableau wins third prize in R-Day parade

Uttarakhand’s tableau which rolled down on Rajpath during the Republic Day parade has secured third prize for the best tableax. This is the state’s maiden award at the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. The tableau titled ‘Kedarkhand’ showed Kedarnath temple besides featuring state bird monal pheasant, state animal musk deer and state flower Brahmakamal. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated the team and said, “PM Modi has helped increase the grandeur of Kedarnath shrine through a reconstruction project in the aftermath of the 2013 flood tragedy.”

‘Divyaangon Ki Bhagwaan’ honoured with Padma Shri

Dehradun-based orthopaedic and spine surgeon Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay who has been conferred Padma Shri is known for his empathy and compassion. Unable to take loss of lives in road accidents, he started an awareness campaign 18 years ago through media and lectures. “We need to understand that we cannot measure human life in terms of data, percentage or any other form. When a person dies, the family, his/her friends and relatives suffer. We should direct all our efforts towards preventing loss of lives due to human-induced reasons,” said the surgeon. In his career spanning over 35 years, he has organised free health camps to address disabilities, treating more than 1 lakh people. He is popularly known as ‘Divyaagon Ki Bhagwaan’, (God of Specially Abled).

Multilingual remake of thriller being shot in city

Remake of the critically acclaimed Spanish thriller Julia’s Eyes is being shot in four regional languages in several parts of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The movie, which gained massive recognition in Europe, is being filmed in Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. The upcoming multi-starrer regional films have on board some of the most popular names of the film industry. It is noteworthy that for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, four separate multilingual films out of a single remake are being shot simultaneously, and that too in a stipulated time period.

Dehradun first in state to achieve 100% literacy

Dehradun has achieved 100 per cent literacy and become the first district in the state to achieve the milestone. In the last five months over 30,000 illiterate people were provided adequate education and made literate. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, district magistrate of Dehradun, said, “A total of 35,261 people between age group of 6-85 years were found to be illiterate through a survey, out of which 30,207 locals have been educated. We started this campaign with an aim to empower people.” Though the district has a 100 per cent literacy, the administration will conduct a third-party audit to verify the level of education received by the new literates to rectify any shortcomings.