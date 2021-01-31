STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to launch reading room programme for primary classes

The initiative will be provided to class 3, 4 and 5 of 99 Sarvodya Vidyalaya Schools.

31st January 2021

NEW DELHI:  In order to bring back the reading habits and the library experiences is lost during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in collaboration with the Read India Trust is going to launch ‘Read Room’ programme for primary classes. Under this programme, the students will be provided with a ‘Reading Kit’ which will have story books, story work sheet and colour pencil material.

“The schools are now closed for almost a year and the students, especially the primary classes, are losing on the experiences of library. Reading in a library is a very different thing but as the schools are closed, the government is come up with this initiative to create a reading room at home. So, story kits will be provided to the students for free of cost from schools,” said a senior official.

The initiative will be provided to class 3, 4 and 5 of 99 Sarvodya Vidyalaya Schools. “The DoE and Room to Read India Trust are continuing to work together for enriching library experiences. During the pandemic, students have not been able to get the books from the library and if some additional material is provided it will benefit them,” DoE official.

