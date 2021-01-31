STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intelligence units probe Iran, al Qaeda angles in embassy blast

The investigating agencies and the police feel local agents of the group could have carried out the attack.

An NSG team inspects the explosion site near the Israel Embassy | PARVEEN NEGI

NEW DELHI:  Evidence of pentaerythritol tetranitrate, or PETN, a high grade explosive chemical mostly used by the al Qaeda group has been found during the investigation of the low intensity blast that took place outside the Israel embassy on Friday. Sources said the handling of the chemicals is not easy and the blast has to be the handiwork of a group that is experienced in using the explosives. The investigating agencies and the police feel local agents of the group could have carried out the attack.

The special cell and the other intellegence units are now investigating how they entered and planted the bomb at the highly-secured area of the national capital. While the police have not ruled out any possibility, including the role of Pakistan’s ISI, they are also investigating the Iranian angle. An envelope with a letter addressed to the Israel ambassador to India was found, which refers to Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, both of whom were killed last year.

The letter was found 12 yards away from the spot and the forensic team is examining the fingers prints and the contents. Sources said India-Israel diplomatic relations completed 29 years on Friday and Soleimani was killed in January last year. Fakrizadeh died in November and the blast could be to avenge the killings. The sources said the police are looking for Iranians in the city and there was a possibility of some being picked up for questioning.

CCTV footage in the area has revealed a cab suspiciously moving near the area and dropping off two persons near the embassy.

The special cell has contacted the cab driver and inquired about the two suspects. The police are investigating guest houses, airports, hotels and lodges. Security agencies are also scanning the cell phones that were active in the vicinity before, during and after the incident. About 18-20 lakh calls were made. It is also analysing all the mails and calls made to foreign countries on and before the blast, the sources said.

