Media bodies condemn FIR filed against scribes over R-Day violence

The journalists adopted resolutions alleging that the government was seeking to disrupt the functioning of the media and demanding that the charges be withdrawn.

Published: 31st January 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Journalists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: Journalists and media bodies condemned the FIRs lodged against senior editors and media persons over the Republic Day violence, saying it was an act of intimidation by the government. The slapping of sedition charge particularly came in for strong condemnation.

“A case of sedition is unacceptable against journalists. Let us show some solidarity on this issue. We can continue to fight on numerous issues. We may make mistakes as journalists. There are enough fora for us to correct those mistakes. I do hope each of you, as journalists, question if this is justified.

Governments abuse power,” said Rajdeep Sardesai, against whom an FIR was lodged, at a press conference on Saturday. “A journalist is allowed to make genuine mistakes. For all of the media, if you do not fall in line, you are worried about libel...

We live in the world of ideas and arguments. We disagree with each other. There are too many divisions in the media with establishments of all kinds to exploit. Journalists should be unanimous on freedom of expression,” said Shekhar Gupta.

Condemning the FIRs, journalists questioned if the government did not have faith in the Press Council of India for addressing the complaints against journalists.

journalist journalism Rajdeep Sardesai Shekhar Gupta
