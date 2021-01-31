Robust mechanism is in place to address adverse events following COVID vaccination: Dr NK Arora

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

In a conversation with Sumi Sukanya Dutta, Dr N.K. Arora, head of the Operations Research group, National Covid-19 Task Force and advisor to the National Adverse Event Following Immunisation committee, explains how the experts are handling the adverse events following Covid vaccination.

Can you elaborate on the mechanism that has been put in place to monitor the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination?

First, medical specialists and others have been added to the existing expert panel at national, state and district levels. Second, we have developed a dashboard on Co-WIN App, that can track, in real time, if any adverse events have occurred post vaccination. All these events are then reported to the national AEFI committee. Third, the national AEFI committee is taking stock of all the clinical events across the country on a daily basis. Every hospitalisation or death after the person receives the vaccine is labelled as serious AEFI, and a detailed clinical examination and postmortem is done.

There have been some deaths reported so far following Covid vaccinations (Eight till the time of this interview and 2 later) and in each of the cases, district AEFI committees have said that the death is not related to vaccines. Can you tell us how these conclusions are made?

We wanted to find out the exact cause of these deaths and therefore in six out of eight deaths, post-mortem examinations have been done. The immediate understanding is that none of these deaths are causally related to the administration of the vaccine. The national expert panel will again analyse the cause of these eight deaths using the WHO-recommended algorithm.

Some people feel there has been a lack of transparency in Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and this could be one of the reasons behind the vaccine hesitancy. How this can be addressed?

Some healthcare providers are not sure about the adequacy of the vaccine trialsrelated data presented to the regulator. We want to assure them that there was sufficient data and it was thoroughly scrutinised by the regulator. For Covishield, both national and international data were scrutinised and for Covaxin, all the available national data was scrutinised.

Covishield was approved only after the regulators of the country of origin of this vaccine, the UK regulator, approved them. As for Covaxin, there is sufficient data available as far as safety of this vaccine is concerned. One part of the findings has already been published in the prestigious The Lancet journal. From the data we have, we know that the vaccine produces a good amount of antibodies.

What evolution will we see in the way adverse events after Covid-19 vaccines are monitored?

The Ministry of Health, scientists and the vaccine manufacturers are working at two levels. One, the people who have received the vaccine as part of the clinical trial will be closely monitored for the next one year. And each and every adverse event will be analysed by the experts. Second, every recipient of the vaccine will have the name and number of the vaccinator who administered the vaccine to them. In case they face any health issue post vaccination, they can report it.

What do you think are the challenges in communicating AEFI following Covid-19 vaccinations versus other vaccinations in India?

We have over a decade’s experience in handling adverse events post immunisation in the paediatric age group. The system of reporting them has already been in place but till now it was manual.