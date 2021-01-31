Shiv Sena starts plotting tie-ups ahead of Mumbai municipal polls

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from the Hyderabad municipal elections where BJP made unexpected inroads, Shiv Sena has decided not to leave any stone turned before the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The richest municipal corporation in Asia has been under the control of Shiv Sena for 25 years. They expect BJP to go all out this time, following their encouraging performance in Hyderabad. There have been gains for Shiv Sena of late.

Last week, they welcomed to the party former BJP leader Sameer Desai, whose wife is a BJP corporator in BMC. Desai, who was with the Congress before that, is known as a smart mover. Shiv Sena hopes his arrival will boost the party cadre in the western suburbs and Goregaon area. According to a Shiv Sena functionary, the party leadership is exploring the idea of tying up with NCP and the MNS, while working on some sort of understanding with Congress.

“We do not want our votes to get divided. The Maha Vikas Aghadi should win as many seats as possible and block the growth of BJP. In the last elections, BJP won 82 and Shiv Sena 86 of the 227 seats in the BMC. We want to reduce BJP to 30-40, which was their original strength in the alliance with Sena,” said the Shiv Sena leader request ing anonymity.

“We want Congress to fight the elections separately, but there will be an understanding so that the potential candidate’s victory is ensured irrespective of the party. If MNS comes with us, then Marathi votes will not get divided. We want to fight with all force,” said the Sena leader, making clear that the BMC poll is a chance to make a statement.