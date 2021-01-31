STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC exodus unabated as rebels fly to Delhi

Former minister Rajib Banerjee, a few party MLAs reach by a special flight on Saturday, meet Amit Shah.

Published: 31st January 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: With Union Home minister Amit Shah cancelling his visit to the poll-bound state, Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee along with many other party MLAs reached Delhi in a special flight on Saturday evening. Sources said that they met Amit Shah and are expected to join the party. Former TMC MLA from Ranaghat Paschim (Nadia district) Parthasarathi Chattopadhyay and former Mayor of Howrah Rathin Chakbraborty are mong others also likely to join the BJP.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretary and the party’s Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya went to Delhi with them. The TMC, which has been facing dissent from a number of leaders ahead of the assembly election due in April- May, said that those who are leaving do not have long political history. Banerjee said he had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who called him to the national capital.

“After I resigned from the TMC, I received a call from the BJP leadership.... Amit Shah ji told me to come over to Delhi. He also requested me to pass on the information to five other important public figures who wanted to serve people in a better way to accompany me. “If I get an assurance on the state’s development, if I get an assurance that I can work for the betterment of people, I will join the BJP,” he told reporters at the airport. When asked what role does he expect to play in the BJP, Banerjee said it is for the party to decide. “I want to work for the people.

So whatever role is assigned to me, I will accept.” Instead of mudslinging, the Centre and the Bengal government should work together for the people, he said. Actor Rudranil Ghosh, who has recently been voicing his discontent over the issue of governance in Bengal and alleged corruption in the distribution of compensation to cyclone Amphan- affected people last year, said he wants to work for people and play an important role in the state.

(With agency inputs)

